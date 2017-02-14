Firefighters on scene of house fire in Richmond’s Westover Hills area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the Westover Hills area.

The fire is located on Evelyn Road near Westover Hills Boulevard.

No one was hurt and everyone made it out of the house OK.

The residents say they woke up to smoke in the house just before 6 a.m. They then went to a neighbor to call for help.

Firefighters say the actual fire was on the side of the building. They say the cause appears to be electrical, but it’s still under investigation.

Crews are now getting the smoke out of the house and conducting a secondary search.

The residents of the house did not need assistance from the Red Cross.

