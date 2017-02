RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews responded to a house fire at 2901 Lawson Street late Tuesday morning.

Crews were on scene at 11:15 a.m. and found fire and smoke coming from the house.

The fire is now marked under control.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

