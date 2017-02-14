Chesterfield police collecting teddy bears for children in stressful situations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is collecting teddy bears for children in stressful situations at the 17th annual Teddy Bear Sunday.

Officers use the teddy bears to help comfort children who have gone through car accidents, fires, domestic violence or other situations. They carry the bears in their patrol cars to give to kids.

Some bears may also be given to senior citizens going through difficult situations.

Teddy Bear Sunday is on February 19 at Unity of Bon Air, oat 923 Buford Road. Anyone looking to donate a bear can do so from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on February 18 or at the Teddy Bear Sunday services at 9 or 11 a.m.

They ask that the bears be newly purchased.

