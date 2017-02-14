Century mark! UConn women win 100th straight game

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help top-ranked UConn to its 100th consecutive victory with a 66-55 win over No. 6 South Carolina on Monday night.

Coach Geno Auriemma never thought his team would come close to reaching the century mark, let alone break the previous NCAA record set by the Huskies from 2008-10. The Hall of Fame coach set up the most difficult non-conference schedule in the country, playing five of the top eight teams in the AP women’s basketball poll before Monday.

They came away victorious in each one. The Huskies (25-0) last lost on Nov. 17, 2014, at Stanford.

Trailing 29-28 late in the first half, the Huskies scored seven straight to take a six-point halftime lead. South Carolina (21-3) cut its deficit to 40-37 midway through the third quarter, but Williams had consecutive layups to start an 11-2 run to close the period and put the game away.