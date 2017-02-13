Va. gubernatorial candidate mobbed by protesters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – A Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate was mobbed by protesters during a trip to Charlottesville.

Corey Stewart, who is chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, visited Charlottesville to defend the city’s statue of Robert E. Lee in a downtown park. But he was confronted by angry protesters.

Stewart’s visit comes after Charlottesville officials voted to take down the statue on Monday.

The Washington Post reports that protesters shouted during his visit, “white supremacy has got to go!”

In response, Stewart said of the protesters, “they have no respect not only to Robert E. Lee, a great American, but they have no respect for Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, George Washington or any of the other great American and Virginia heroes.”

