Tour the Petersburg mansion where “Mercy Street” is filmed

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Preservation Task Force is offering tours of Centre Hill Mansion in honor of season two of the PBS drama ‘Mercy Street.’

The Centre Hill Mansion is used as the Green’s home in the on-going series.

Visitors can sign up for a tour of the mansion and high tea for $35,00 per guest.

February tours are booked, but dates in March are still open. Click here to make a reservation.

