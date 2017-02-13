Toddler born with heart defect raises awareness, money for American Heart Association

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Just over two years ago, doctors told Michael and Kelly Blumenthal that their unborn son had a congenital heart defect.

Medical experts gave them the grim diagnosis that the baby wasn’t likely to survive.

“We were diagnosed in Fredericksburg. They said he wasn’t going to make it. We talked to several hospitals in Richmond that said he wasn’t going to make it and we just didn’t feel that that was the destiny,” Kelly said.

After eight months in the hospital and ten surgeries, the Blumenthal’s brought their baby boy home. Finn is now a living symbol of hope.

“I think hope is definitely the message because if you don’t have hope, what do you have?” Kelly adds.

Nearly 40,000 people follow the toddler’s story on his Prayers for Finn Facebook page.

On it, his mom gives fans a daily look at their life which includes big brother Mason.

Kelly explains, “Whether it’s a broken arm or a broken heart, they can come and find comfort that we’re trying to make the most of each day no matter what challenge is put in front of us.”

Kelly and her son dedicate a huge amount of their time spreading awareness about Congenital Heart Defects.

Finn loves to visit local schools for fundraisers and awareness programs.

The toddler also models for a children’s sunglass company.

Babiators is donating proceeds from its “Shark Finn” sunglasses to the American Heart Association.

Mom says each day is a new adventure. But she believes in the power of saying yes. That means she accepts invitations to help whenever she can.

“I look back and this is what I wanted to see. I knew that there would possibly be a struggle, but this is what I wanted to see was hope,” Kelly said. “I wanted to just see hope that everything was going to be OK.”

