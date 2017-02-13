Spotsylvania firefighters pull dog from storm drain

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department and several other first responders helped free a dog stuck in a storm drain Saturday. Several units responded to assist.

After several minutes of trying to get into the storm drain, crews found an open storm pipe where the dog may have gotten in. Crews then helped the dog find her own way out through the open pipe.

She was not injured and was returned to her owner.



