Police investigating homicide in Richmond’s east end

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Richmond’s east end early Monday afternoon.

Police sources confirm to 8News that the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Raven Street.

8News is on the scene working to learn more details.

