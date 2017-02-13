Richmond Kickers’ Matthew Delicate retiring after 10 seasons

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers’ all-time leading goal scorer Matthew Delicate is retiring after ten seasons at City Stadium, 8Sports reports.

Delicate is set to talk to local media at 2 p.m. on his decision to hang up the boots.

Delicate, who began his career with the Kickers in 2009, had successful surgery to remove a tumor on his kidney in 2016. He would return to the pitch last August.

On @8NEWS at Noon: @RichmondKickers all-time goal scorer (94) Matthew Delicate (@delster45) retiring after 10 seasons at City Stadium. pic.twitter.com/nlKn7rVftz — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) February 13, 2017

Considered to be a fan favorite amongst Kickers fans, Deli, as he is more commonly known by, was also recently inducted into the VCU Athletics Hall of Fame over the weekend.

He played from 2000-2003 for the Rams men’s soccer program, earning a CAA Player of the Year award and leading the team in scoring with 39 points (15 goals, nine assists) in 2003. Deli has 94 career goals with the Kickers.

