Richmond considering new GRTC bus routes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to Richmond city leaders, the city’s bus routes have not been changed in years, and plans are underway to revise the current bus routes.

Tonight Richmond City Council will review proposed changes to GRTC bus routes.

Some fear the changes will benefit the city’s “haves” and hurt the “have nots.”

Andy Inman, Transportation Administrator for the Department of Economic Development said this is an opportunity to modernize the transit system, as it hasn’t changed in the last 60 years.

“Working within the existing budget that we have, we’re not raising transit fares, but what this plan will do is it will provide people with quicker access to their jobs, to shopping, to healthcare to education, it will also provide people with one-seat rides from the north to the south to the east to the west,” Inman said.

But, Omari Al-Qadaffi, a Richmond resident whose leading a movement against the proposed changes, has some issues with the proposed routes. He believes the city did not get a fair representation or sample of Richmond’s ridership.

“What it amounts to doing is basically lowering the quality of life in Black communities and in lower income communities,” Al-Qadaffi said. “It provides more options to more affluent communities in the city of Richmond.”

Al-Qadaffi says with the bus route proposals the fan and more affluent Richmond neighborhoods will benefit. He also says a bus stop from Armstrong High School will be removed and that other lower income neighborhoods will take a hit.

Al-Qadaffi also says that getting public input on the draft plan is critical.

“Now is a critical time and getting public input on the draft plan is right where we want to be and we’re grateful, we’re very grateful for that,” Al-Qadaffi said.

The city contends that the draft is not set in stone. For more information on the proposed route changes click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.