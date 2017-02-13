VSP: Man wanted for murder shoots at police in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving personnel from the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police that occurred near Emporia Sunday night.

Police say the incident began around 7 p.m. when the Emporia Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Carol Street for shots being fired in an occupied dwelling.

The Emporia Police Department’s investigation into that shooting then led officers to the 200 block of Crescent Road in Greensville County.

“The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, responded to the Crescent Road address to assist Emporia Police with locating the potential shooting suspect in the Carol Street shooting,” VSP’s press release said. “During the course of waiting for a search warrant for the Crescent Road residence, three individuals exited the residence without incident at approximately 9:30 p.m.”

One of the males was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the Carol Street incident.

At approximately 9:48 p.m., a fourth occupant then charged out the front door of the residence with a firearm in each hand shooting at law enforcement, according to VSP. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police immediately took cover and returned fire.

The 33-year-old man was flown by State Police Med-Flight helicopter to VCU Medical Center. He continues to be treated there for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending at this time in relation to Sunday night’s incident, but the male subject was already wanted for first-degree murder in Maryland.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the shooting.

The two State Police troopers and one special agent involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office.

