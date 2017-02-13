Overturned dump truck closes ramp from I-295 south to I-64 east

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned dump truck closes the ramp from I-295 south to I-64 east in Henrico County Monday morning.
No injuries have been reported in the crash.
VDOT says to use the I-295 south exit 28B as an alternate route to get onto I-64 east. Henrico Police said there is a lot of trash and debris that will need to be cleaned up, in addition to removal of the truck before it can be reopened.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
