New technology, increased awareness helping to combat heart disease in women

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heart disease is the number one killer of women, but new technology and increased awareness are helping to combat that trend.

Anxiety — that’s what Beverley Guy thought she was feeling.

“I had a pain that I thought was anxiety. I was moving,” Beverley said. “I live by myself, and I thought it was just the stress of all that that caused the pain, so I didn’t go to the doctor.”

But it was much more serious.

“My heart was pretty well shot,” Beverley explains.

The muscle was not pumping properly, so doctor Gibbs treated her with a pacemaker and defibrillator.

“He came in and he said ‘well I’m glad you’re here…you almost died.’ And I said, ‘can you keep me alive?’ and he said, ‘yes’ and the rest is history.'”

What she thought was butterflies was actually a sign of heart disease. Symptoms in women often present differently than those in men.

“Classically, we’re told that men will present more with that chest pain symptom and women will present more with that shortness of breath. Some of the other associated symptoms: nausea, sweating,” says Dr. Barnett Gibbs, Cardiologist.

But preventing the number one killer in women may be easier than you think.

“If one just gets out a brink walk 20-30 minutes a day,” Dr. Gibbs says is helpful.

Also, monitor both your good and bad cholesterol, stop smoking, and avoid trans and saturated fats. And if you feel sick, go to the doctor right away.

“We know that most people with cardiovascular disease and with heart attacks present very late in the course, sometimes six hours after the onset of symptoms until they present to any healthcare provider,” Dr. Gibbs said.

Beverley says she is glad she did and wants to remind women to slow down and listen to their bodies.

“Maybe they’re so busy taking care of children or whatever, they don’t feel like they have time for it, and they know it’ll pass but everything doesn’t pass,” Beverley said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.