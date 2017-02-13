Emporia man involved in gun battle with police charged with attempted capital murder

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A 33-year-old Emporia man who remains hospitalized after he was involved in a shootout with police in Greensville County has been charged with five counts of attempted murder.

The began at around 7 p.m. Sunday night when Emporia Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Carol Street for shots being fired in an occupied dwelling. Their investigation then led officers to the 200 block of Crescent Road in Greensville County.

During the course of waiting for a search warrant, three individuals exited the residence without incident, according to Virginia State Police. One of the males was taken into custody for questioning.

At approximately 9:48 p.m., a fourth occupant charged out the front door of the residence with a firearm in each hand shooting at law enforcement, according to VSP. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Virginia State Police immediately took cover and returned fire.

The 33-year-old, who has been identified as Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, was struck and flown to VCU Medical Center where he continues to be treated for serious injuries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the shooting. The two State Police troopers and one special agent involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Wilkins has been charged with five counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.