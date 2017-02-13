Local mom starts support group after son’s heroin overdose death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Tracy Grow lost her son, Taylor, a few months ago to heroin overdose. She is now trying to turn her grief into action by helping other parents who have lost their children to addiction.

“Unfortunately my son died due to a heroin overdose on October 21, 2016 and that was a huge blow to our family,” Grow said. “Taylor was a beautiful person. He was a very loving and kind young man. He had a future ahead of him. He was hooked, his brain just changed.”

Grow said her son’s drug addiction started after he broke his toe at work. She said after running out of pain medication, he started purchasing pills on the street and was eventually introduced to heroin.

Grow said last year Taylor got clean and was drug and alcohol free for seven months, until last October when he and his girlfriend relapsed. Grow said she got a call at 3:30 a.m. from Taylor’s girlfriend saying he had overdosed.

“He was still quote, unquote alive and being kept alive by machines,” Grow said. “That was on a Sunday and by that Friday they had pronounced him brain dead.”

Devastated by her son’s death Grow said she looked for support.

“The more I talked to my family members, the more I talked to friends, the more I realized that there really wasn’t a group out there,” Grow said.

That’s when she decided to create GRAPLE, Grief Recovery for Addicts’ Parents Living Everyday.

“There are parents out there that are struggling with that and it is difficult for them to admit that their child died due to substance abuse or addiction,” Grow said.

Grow said she’s aiming to help others like her cope with the grief of losing a child to drugs.

“The stigma of the addiction, the guilt, the blame, the shame. Addiction is a brain disease, this is not a moral failing and we need other people in our group, other parents that understand that,” Grow said.

The group’s first meeting will be next Tuesday, February 21st from 7 – 8 p.m. They will meet every Tuesday after that.

The meeting will be held on the third floor The Mcshin Foundation located at 2300 Dumbarton Road in Richmond.

3rd Floor Conference Room

If you would like more information you can contact Grow at 804-229-5024 or email GrapleRVA@gmail.com

