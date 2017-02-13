High winds cause Hanover County to impose burn ban

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Open air burning will be prohibited in Hanover County from Monday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 15 due to projected weather conditions.

Although temperatures are lower, high winds and low humidity are expected to remain in the area until Wednesday which can create an environment that is prime for brush fires.

“Fire can start from something as simple as the improperly disposal of a cigarette, burning of brush in a backyard, or a camp-fir,” Hanover Fire-EMS’ press release said.

Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law goes into effect on February 15. The 4:00 p.m. Burning Law states: From February 15 through April 30 of each year, no burning before 4 p.m. is permitted, if the fire is in, or within 300 feet of, woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable material.

Henrico Fire-EMS says since forest fuels cure during the winter months, the danger of fire is higher in early spring than in summer when the forest and grasses are green with new growth. The 4 p.m. Burning Law is an effective tool in the prevention of forest fires.

