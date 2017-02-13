Crews rescue dog from house fire in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Hanover County early Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said that just before 1 p.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 9000 block of Lee-Davis Road in Mechanicsville.

Firefighters found heavy fire mostly on the exterior of the home. Some of the fire also spread into the attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but one dog was rescued. The dog was not injured.

The fire is marked under control and the cause is still under investigation.

