Community raising funds for local firefighter’s son battling cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fundraising campaign has been launched in support of a local firefighter’s son who is battling cancer.

According to the GoFundMe page, 3-year-old Caleb Lambert was recently diagnosed with stage 3 neuroblastoma.

Caleb’s father, Courtland Lambert, has been a Richmond firefighter for 15 years. While Caleb’s mother, Kimberley, is a nurse at Lee Davis Medical Center, according to the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page says that Caleb will have to undergo a blood transfusion, biopsy, and a bone marrow test followed by five to six rounds of chemotherapy before any surgery can be performed. Caleb will also have to travel back and forth to the hospital every 28 days for five days of treatment.

According to the GoFundMe page, all proceeds will go directly to the Lambert family to assist with medical and related expenses.

The GoFundMe is looking to raise $50,000 to help Caleb and his family, click here to donate.

