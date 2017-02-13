Celebrate Stone Brewing’s first anniversary Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stone Brewing is celebrating its first anniversary in Richmond on Saturday, February 18, with an RVA Appreciation Celebration.

The brew house held its soft opening weekend on February 19, 2016. To mark one year in Richmond, Stone will tap a special cask of “Give Me IPA or Give Me Death,” a double IPA with Virginia blackberries and raspberries, as well as Virginia’s hops.

As part of the celebration, actors who portray Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington will be on hand in the tasting room between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to celebrate and raise a toast to Patrick Henry’s legacy.

Stone Brewing will be donating 10 percent of draft sales to the Neighborhood Resource Center and 10 percent of Cask sales to St. John’s Church Foundation. The appreciation event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the brew house on Williamsburg Avenue in Richmond.

