Brush fire causes damage to multiple structures in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A fire sparked early Monday morning in Chesterfield.

It happened on River Road between Taylor and Richmond Roads.

Chesterfield Fire Officials say they were originally called to a house fire around 2 a.m. The house fire then escalated to a brush fire as flames spread to nearby trees. Winds caused the fire to spread to about an acre and a half brush fire.

A three-car garage also caught on fire and two additional two-car garages received damage.

No one was hurt and the fire is marked under control.

Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.