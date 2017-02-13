Brush fire causes damage to multiple structures in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A fire sparked early Monday morning in Chesterfield.
It happened on River Road between Taylor and Richmond Roads.
Chesterfield Fire Officials say they were originally called to a house fire around 2 a.m. The house fire then escalated to a brush fire as flames spread to nearby trees. Winds caused the fire to spread to about an acre and a half brush fire.
A three-car garage also caught on fire and two additional two-car garages received damage.
No one was hurt and the fire is marked under control.
Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
