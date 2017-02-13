4 people displaced in Chesterfield County house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were displaced after a Chesterfield house fire early Sunday evening.

Fire officials say that at 5:19 p.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the 5000 block of Twelveoaks Road for the report of a house fire.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions from the rear of the house that had spread to the attic.

Firefighters were able to get a quick down of the fire on the exterior of the house prior to making entry to extinguish the remainder of the fire. It took crews approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported.

The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was a discarded cigarette on the rear of the house.

Four occupants were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

