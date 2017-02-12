Virginia Tech upsets #12 Virginia 80-78 in two overtimes

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.2 seconds left in the second overtime and Virginia Tech beat No. 12 Virginia for the second consecutive year at Cassell Coliseum, 80-78.

Allen, who led the Hokies (17-7, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 22 points, pulled up a few feet from the basket and made the shot, ending a crazy game that featured a tip-in to force the first overtime and a shot that died on the rim, helping to force the second.

London Perrantes had 22 points to lead Virginia (18-6, 8-4), but the Cavaliers couldn’t put away their rival.

Ty Outlaw’s tip-in with 1 second left in regulation forced the overtime, and Perrantes’ bid for a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left in the first overtime died on the rim. The officials called a jump ball, the Hokies had the possession arrow and Allen missed for the Hokies.