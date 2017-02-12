Ohio Police arrest registered sex offender in murder of OSU student

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grove City Division of Police have arrested a registered sex offender in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

Tokes’ body was discovered in Scioto Grove Metro Park Thursday afternoon. Police say she appeared to have died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Police arrested 29-year-old Brian Lee Golsby, who is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

Grove City Police Sgt. Chris White said Golsby had just gotten out of prison in November 2016 after serving 6 years for rape and kidnapping in a Grove City case. He is a registered sex offender in Franklin County.

White said there is no known connection between Golsby and Tokes. He said evidence from Tokes’ car led investigators to Golsby, who was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday at his home in the 1000 block of Forest Street. He will be arraigned Monday at 9 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Golsby kidnapped Tokes near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Avenue, and forced her to withdraw $60 in cash from her Chase Bank account He then drove her to the park, where she was shot and killed according to court records. His DNA was recovered from a cigarette butt located in Tokes’ car.

According to a missing persons report, Tokes was last seen leaving her job Wednesday night at Bodega on High Street in the Short North. Her coworkers told police that she usually has a bartender walk her to her car, but she did not on Wednesday night. Tokes’ roommates last heard from her in a text message around 9:20 pm Wednesday. When she was not at their apartment Thursday morning, they contacted anyone who may have seen her and called police after contacting Tokes’ parents.

The Grove City Division of Police located Tokes’ vehicle on the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue on Friday, several miles from Bodega and about half a mile from Golsby’s home.

Tokes was a fourth-year psychology student at OSU. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to create a scholarship in her honor. Her funeral will be Feb. 16 at Maumee United Methodist Church, according to family.

Bodega will decorate their patio with flowers and pictures for Reagan on Sunday between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. They encourage the community to come by and show support.

Too’s Under High will hold a fundraiser on Tuesday from 8 p.m. to close, and donate 100 percent of profits to Tokes’ family.

Police say there could be a connection between Golsby and the recent attacks in German Village.

In 2010, Golsby was arrested after robbing a woman and then robbing and raping another woman 2 weeks later in the same apartment complex parking lot. The victim said her toddler was in the car with her when she was assaulted and forced to perform oral sex on Golsby at knifepoint.

Ohio State University President Michael Drake released a statement after the arrest:

We are grateful to the Grove City Division of Police, Columbus Division of Police, and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their swift, collective efforts. We are relieved that this investigation has identified a suspect, and we will continue to support our law enforcement partners as needed. As always, the safety and well-being of our community is our first priority. Counseling and consultation services are available to students, faculty and staff across our campus, and we have worked to reach out to those who knew Reagan best to offer any needed assistance. On behalf of the Ohio State community, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Reagan’s family and friends.

