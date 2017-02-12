Officer struck by vehicle in Hopewell while working scene of accident

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A police officer was transported to the hospital Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Hopewell.

The incident happened on Oaklawn Boulevard near the Wawa where the officer was already at the scene of an accident.

While at the scene of the first accident a second car ran into the officer’s car, causing it to hit the officer.

Emergency responders said that the officer’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

