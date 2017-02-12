Nuns moving out of Belmead Mansion in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Last May a historic property in Powhatan County was put up for sale by the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament.

Now, the last few nuns are moving out of their home at the Belmead Mansion.

8News reporter Tracey Smith went there Sunday to discuss the move with some who hope the new owners will respect the history at Belmead.

Tracey spoke with Marilyn Catlett of the Belmead Stables and Riding Club who fears for the building’s preservation.

“It was like putting a stake through your heart when you heard that this was going to happen,” Catlett said.

Catlett owns Belmead Stables and Riding Club. Her barn is located across the road from the Belmead Mansion.

“It’s just like your own little piece of heaven,” Catlett said. “There’s no one here to bother you and you can just hear nature.”

It’s the combination of history and nature that has made this property so special for many. The property has been owned by the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament since the 1800’s. Over the years the building has also housed multiple schools. But since last May the building has been up for sale.

“We always knew that there was that possibility,” Catlett said. “But we also know that the sisters that were here at Belmead were working very hard to preserve the property and preserve the history.”

It was just this past week that the windows were boarded up and the remaining nuns moved out of the mansion.

And while Catlett does have a lease, it only lasts until 2019. After that, she said she doesn’t know what will happen.

“For us to lose this treasure would not be something that we want, so we are fighting to save it,” Catlett said.

While the mansion is now boarded up, there are still a few former nuns who live on the property still. Neighbors say they will remain on the property until it has been sold.

