Newseum in Washington opens Civil Rights exhibit

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — The Newseum in Washington D.C. has opened an exhibit showcasing the 1960s Civil Rights Movement.

It’s called “1967: Civil Rights at 50.”

It showcases the year African-Americans challenged police brutality, economic inequality and the Vietnam War.

“There were riots in 150 cities across the country sparked by inequality, poverty and racism,” John Powell, the exhibits writer for the museum said.

The exhibit will be up through January of 2018.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.