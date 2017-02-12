Missing woman found dead in Prince Edward County

Related Coverage Missing Lunenburg County woman suffers from depression, anxiety

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman who went missing on Feb. 6 has been found dead in her wrecked car in Prince Edward County, Virginia.

Ruth Alice Howard went missing Feb. 6 after she left her home in Lunenburg County.

Her body was found Sunday after a resident saw her vehicle in the woods and reported the apparent accident to authorities.

Once on the scene, officers were able to locate Howard’s body in the vehicle on an isolated road.

The cause of Howard’s death is unknown at this time, but police did say that her death does not appear to be consistent with a traffic crash nor of a suspicious nature. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

Howard’s next of kin have been notified and her body is being transported to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond for more examination.

State Police are conducting the investigation which remains ongoing.

