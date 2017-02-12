Missing Virginia teenage mother and baby return home

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teenage mother and her baby who went missing back in January from their home in Springfield, Virginia have been located safely.

16-year-old Lizzy Rivera Colindres returned home Saturday night shortly before midnight. She and her five-month-old baby Aidan were in good health, Fairfax County Police said.

Detectives initially believed that Rivera and her son left voluntarily with the baby’s 18-year-old father, Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas, but later determined that Colindres may have left out of fear of Rivas.

Prior to going missing, Colindres had filed a protective order against Rivas.

