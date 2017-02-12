Man hospitalized after shooting in south side Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Richmond’s south side.

Police said the call came around 4:30 p.m. about a shooting on Albany Avenue.

When police arrived they found an adult male with bullet wounds who was promptly taken to the hospital.

Police said that they are looking for two adult male suspects who fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.