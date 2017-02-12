Indoor football back in RVA X2

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond did not have a professional indoor football team operating in 2016, but in 2017 it will have two.

On January 24th, the Richmond RoughRiders announced their intention to being play in Arena Pro Football. On February 9th, the Capital City Reapers announced plans to begin play in the MidAtlantic Indoor Football League.

The Reapers plan to be an introductory league for players making the transition from traditional football to indoor football. They hope to be a feeder team for the RoughRiders and Arena Football League teams like the Washington Valor and Philadelphia Freedom. The Reapers also hope to impact the community in which they play. Their home games will take place at XL Sports World in Midlothian.

The RoughRiders believe they can succeed where the Richmond Raiders and Richmond Speed did not. The Speed folded as a team, and the Raiders pulled out of the league in which they played as many of the leagues teams folded. RoughRiders’ owner Gregg Fornario believes the fan attendance the Raiders were able to get will be enough to sustain a team for years to come. The RoughRiders will play their home games at the Richmond Coliseum.

The RoughRiders are still looking to round out their roster. They are holding an open try out Saturday February 18th at 2:00 pm at the Richmond Coliseum.