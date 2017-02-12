Hundreds protest in support of freedom of speech

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — More than a hundred protesters rallied outside the White House on Saturday night, holding signs in support of the First Amendment.

Organizers called it a candle light vigil.

“Issues of freedom of expression are absolutely critical right now and we want to make sure we maintain our freedom of expression,” Jan Freeman, a protester said.

David Bonanno, another protester spoke to reporters.

“I’m an editor of a magazine,” Bonanno said. “But also, it feels like every aspect of my life is sort of affected by the new administration.”

The organizers behind the event were people who attended the Association of Writers and Writing Programs Conference at the Washington Convention Center.

