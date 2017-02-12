Grammy-winning Jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at 76

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has died in a Los Angeles hospital just days after announcing his retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

His official Twitter account and website say he died early Sunday. He was 76.

#ALJarreau passed away this morning He was in the hospital, kept , kept comfortable by his wife, son, and a few of his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8S6ozLvfKZ — Al Jarreau (@AlJarreau) February 12, 2017

Jarreau was hospitalized earlier in the week and was said to have been improving slowly.

The Wisconsin native has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”

He is one of the few artists to have won Grammys in three separate categories – jazz, pop and R&B.

Jarreau is survived by his wife, Susan, and a son, Ryan.

