Garage fire marked under control on Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A garage fire on Richmond’s south side has been marked under control by Richmond fire crews.
The call about the fire came in around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and crews arrived within ten minutes.
The fire took place at 109 East 33rd Street.
The garage was detached from the house, and as a result, the house had no further damaged.
Fire officials reported no injuries as a result of the fire. No one was displaced by the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
