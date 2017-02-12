Garage fire marked under control on Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A garage fire on Richmond’s south side has been marked under control by Richmond fire crews.

The call about the fire came in around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and crews arrived within ten minutes.

The fire took place at 109 East 33rd Street.

The garage was detached from the house, and as a result, the house had no further damaged.

Fire officials reported no injuries as a result of the fire. No one was displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story.

