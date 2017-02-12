Fire displaces Chesterfield County family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family was displaced Sunday afternoon after a fire caused significant damage to their home in Chesterfield County.

Fire officials said that the fire began on the back deck of the family’s home, although they are not sure at this time what exactly caused it.

Neighbors apparently saw the fire early and informed the family. As a result, everyone was able to escape unharmed.

The fire occurred on Twelve Oaks Road in Chesterfield County.

Fire crews marked the fire under control by about 5:45 p.m.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

