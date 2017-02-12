Evacuation order issued after California dam overflows

OROVILLE (KRON/AP) — An immediate evacuation has been ordered for low levels of Oroville, California and areas downstream Sunday night, according to California Fire officials.

The emergency spillway has developed severe erosion which could cause the structure to fail, Cal Fire said.

The Department of Water Resources is releasing more water to 100,000 cubic feet per second in response to the order.

Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area, saying a “hazardous situation is developing” after an emergency spillway severely eroded.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the emergency spillway could fail within an hour unleashing uncontrolled flood waters from Lake Oroville.

The department says people in downstream areas need to leave the area immediately.

It says residents of Oroville, a town of 16,000 people, should head north toward Chico and that other cities should follow orders from their local law enforcement agencies.

Water began flowing over the emergency spillway at dam on Saturday for the first time in its nearly 50-year history after heavy rainfall.

Butte County has set up an evacuation center at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico for Oroville residents impacted.

The National Weather Service is reporting the spillway could fail within the next hour.

Hazardous situation is developing with the #OrovilleDam Dam auxiliary spillway. Flash Flood Warning issued. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8k4389BY1O — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 13, 2017

Water began flowing over the emergency spillway at the dam on Saturday after heavy rainfall damaged the main spillway.

Unexpected erosion chewed through the main spillway earlier this week, sending chunks of concrete flying and creating a 200-foot-long, 30-foot-deep hole that continues growing. Engineers don’t know what caused the cave-in, but Chris Orrock, a spokesman for the state Department of Water Resources, said it appears the dam’s main spillway has stopped crumbling even though it’s being used for water releases.

About 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, Lake Oroville is one of California’s largest man-made lakes, and the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam is the nation’s tallest. The lake is a central piece of California’s government-run water delivery network, supplying water for agriculture in the Central Valley and residents and businesses in Southern California.

6:08pm: #OrovilleDam itself is not compromised at current time. Failure would be on auxiliary spillway. See graphic for details. pic.twitter.com/LSxCwsthxC — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 13, 2017

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.