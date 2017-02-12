Dead whale spotted near Cape Henry in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A dead whale was spotted in the water near Cape Henry early Sunday morning.
Matt Klepeisz, spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium, said a juvenile humpback whale was spotted late last night or early this morning. He said a Virginia Aquarium team is currently removing the whale from the area.
An necropsy is expected to be done tomorrow, according to Klepeisz.
This is the third time a dead whale has been discovered in the Hampton Roads area in the past two weeks. Just two weeks ago, a dead juvenile whale was found near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and another was found near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel last weekend.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
