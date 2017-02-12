Batman is back on the big screen in ‘The Lego Batman Movie’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Batman is back on the big screen but you won’t find Ben Affleck anywhere in sight.

It’s the Dawn of a new day for the Dark Knight in “The Lego Batman Movie.” Voiced by Will Arnett, Batman is great at saving the world but not so great at making friends or building relationships. He spends all his spare time at Wayne manor hanging out with his butler Alfred. When a young orphan comes into his life, voiced by Michael Cera, things start to look up.

Batman and Robin team up to stop The Joker and the legions of bad guys from across the universe that are released from the phantom zone.

“The Lego Batman Movie” is the Dark Knight parody that we could never get with live action. It’s a witty and sarcastic skewering of anything and everything Batman as well as the whole d-c superhero universe. The kids will enjoy the cool computer animation and the over the top action. The parents will appreciate the double entendres and subtle in-jokes. I don’t want to ruin anything for you, but one of my favorite parts was picking out the cameos from other lego characters outside of the Batman series.

“The Lego Batman movie” makes for a very fun night at the theaters for everyone in the family. It earns an A-.

