At least five townhouses damaged in Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department is working a two-alarm fire in the 3300 block of Boynton Court.

According to Virginia Beach Fire PIO Art Kohn, the call came in at 1:23 p.m. for the fire. Within ten minutes of being on scene, the fire became a two-alarm fire and extra units were called in. The fire was declared under control at 1:49 p.m.

Five townhouse units have been destroyed but no one was reported injured according to Kohn.

The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.