At least five townhouses damaged in Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department is working a two-alarm fire in the 3300 block of Boynton Court.
According to Virginia Beach Fire PIO Art Kohn, the call came in at 1:23 p.m. for the fire. Within ten minutes of being on scene, the fire became a two-alarm fire and extra units were called in. The fire was declared under control at 1:49 p.m.
Five townhouse units have been destroyed but no one was reported injured according to Kohn.
The cause is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
