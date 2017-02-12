American Red Cross provides support to local veterans

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Red Cross volunteers and military personnel worked together Saturday to help veterans in Petersburg.

The groups converged at the American Red Cross building in Petersburg to assemble homeless veteran housing start-up kits.

They also put together veterans gift bags to deliver to veteran’s hospitals throughout the region during National Salute to Veterans Week.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.