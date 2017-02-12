Will Beyonce finally win album of the year at the Grammys?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There are few things Beyonce has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.

For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy’s 59-year history.

She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with “I Am … Sasha Fierce” (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with “Beyonce” (Beck was the surprise winner). Her “Lemonade” album is competing Sunday, along with its hit “Formation” for record and song of the year.

Beyonce has lost record of the year four times, and she’s marking her third nomination for song of the year (she won in 2010 with “Single Ladies”).

Beyonce’s main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2010 with “21” and “Rolling In the Deep.” While some critics argued that Beyonce’s “Lemonade” was more artistic and had a stronger impact on culture, Adele’s “25” marked her comeback and became a multiplatinum juggernaut, setting a record when it sold over 3 million units in its first week.

Their competition for album of the year includes Drake’s multihit “Views”; Justin Bieber’s redemption album “Purpose”; and country music rebel Sturgill Simpson’s “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.”

Beyonce is the overall leader with nine nominations, including bids in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories. Adele is nominated for five awards.

Nominees battling “Formation” and “Hello” for record of the year include Rihanna and Drake’s “Work,” twenty one pilots’ “Stressed Out” and Lukas Graham’s “7 Years.”

2017 Grammy Award Nominees View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Beyonce is the leader of the 2017 Grammys with nine nominations, including bids for album of the year with “Lemonade,” and song and record of the year with “Formation." The singer, who already has 20 Grammys, is also the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B and rap categories in the same year. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Drake scored eight Grammy nominations including album of the year for his multi-hit "Views." (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File) Rihanna has eight Grammy nominations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Rihanna has eight Grammy nominations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Breakout performer Chance The Rapper scored seven Grammy nominations including best new artist. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File) Adele has five Grammy nominations including album, song and record of the year. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Justin Bieber scored four Grammy nominations with his redemption album “Purpose” nominated for album of the year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Maren Morris is nominated for four Grammys including best new artist. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) David Bowie, who died from cancer in January, earned four nominations for his final album "Blackstar," including best rock performance, rock song, alternative music album and engineered album, non-classical. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP) Tyler Joseph, the lead vocalist of twenty one pilots and the duo's main songwriter, pictured right, scored five nominations for "Stressed Out" and "Heathens." (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Rebellious country singer Sturgill Simpson's third album, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth," is up for a Grammy for album of the year. The album is also nominated for best country album. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP) Amy Schumer earned two Grammy nominations including best spoken word album and comedy album. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Joey Feek of the duo Joey + Rory is nominated for best gospel roots album for "Hymns." Feek lost her battle with cancer in March 206. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Lori McKenna, who won a Grammy this year for co-writing Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," is nominated for best country song for penning Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind." She also scored nominations for best Americana album, American Roots performance and American Roots song for her own work. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Song of the year nominees are “Formation,” ”Hello,” ”7 Years,” Mike Posner’s “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” and Bieber’s “Love Yourself,” shared with co-writer Ed Sheeran.

The Chainsmokers, who have dominated the pop charts, are nominated for best new artist with Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak and Kelsea Ballerini.

Beyonce and Adele will perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as will Simpson, Graham, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry.

Collaborative performances include Lady Gaga and Metallica, the Weeknd and Daft Punk, Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

Tributes for Prince and George Michael will take place, while Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly will honor the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of “Saturday Night Fever.”

Behind Beyonce for top nominations is Rihanna, who is up for eight awards, including best urban contemporary album (“Anti”), pop duo/group performance (“Work”) and R&B song (“Kiss It Better”). Drake and Kanye West are also up for eight awards, including best rap album.

Chance the Rapper is competing for the latter honor. He has seven nominations, including three for best rap song.

Other nominees include David Bowie’s “Blackstar,” his final album, released days after he died of cancer last year.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will be hosted by “Late Late Show” host James Corden. Other performers include, Kelsea Ballerini, Cynthia Erivo and John Legend, William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.