2 overnight Henrico County robberies may be related

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two robberies occurred overnight in Henrico County in the early morning hours of Sunday, but police say they are not yet clear whether the two incidents were related.

Henrico Police said they responded to the first incident in the 5600 block of Chamberlayne Road at about 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived they were told that three partially masked men had entered the business before one of them displayed a weapon and demanded money. The victim did as they were told and the suspects all fled on foot.

Shortly after the first incident, Henrico Police responded to a second robbery incident in the 300 block of Williamsburg Road around 1:45 a.m.

In the second incident, the partially masked men entered the second business and, as before, a single suspect displayed a weapon and demanded money from the victim. Once again, the victim complied and the suspects fled on foot.

Police said that their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

