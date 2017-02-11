VCU alumni honored at Hall of Fame luncheon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University held a ceremony Saturday to honor its newest Hall of Fame class.

Six people were honored today, including former VCU basketball star Eric Maynor (’09), Matthew Delicate (’04), the Richmond Kickers all-time leader in goals, Boris Kodjoe (’96), a former VCU tennis player and actor who was a recurring character in the show “The Last Man on Earth” and stars in “Code Black.”

Also inducted today were Jen Parsons (’06), a women’s soccer program star, Kristine Austgulen (’03) who played on the women’s basketball team and women’s tennis All-American Martina Nedelkova (’02).

A luncheon was held during the day and the six will be honored at Saturday night’s VCU men’s basketball game against Davidson.

