Varina High School students learn life skills through Team Excel program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Varina High School students dressed to impress and gathered for an etiquette luncheon at Maple & Pine Thursday.

The students are part of TEAM EXCEL. The program was founded by Varina High School grad and former NFL player Michael Robinson.

It uses a reverse fantasy football concept to get students to excel academically, personally and encourages community service.

Mentors, referred to as team leaders, also meet with the students on a weekly basis.

Varina High School’s program manager says activities like the luncheon help them build skills for life after high school.

“There’s a lot of things that we talk about that they may not learn in the classroom. For example, we’re here today talking about etiquette and how to eat, and which fork do you use,” said Lashunda Dotson. “You may not always learn that in the classroom.”

Antonio Moore, a senior at VHS, was chosen to be part of the program when he was in ninth grade. His group is the first class of seniors to go through the program.

He says it’s been a learning experience. He says he’s been encouraged to keep his grades up, attend class and be on time.

“TEAM EXCEL really matured me to be a better person. It really changed me and made me look at life differently,” said Moore.

The program is also active at John Rolfe Middle School and Wilder Middle School.

To learn more about TEAM EXCEL, click HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.