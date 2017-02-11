Thousands to protest outside of Planned Parenthood clinics across the US today

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of people will protest outside of Planned Parenthood clinics across the country today.

Protesters are calling on Congress and President Trump to strip Planned Parenthood of all Federal funding and use the funds for Health Centers that don’t help women with abortions.

Abortion opponents pray and protest outside Planned Parenthood in St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Rallies aimed at urging Congress and President Donald Trump to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood are scheduled across the country. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)
Here in Virginia, protests are planned at clinics in Charlottesville, Roanoke and Virginia Beach.

Counter protests are also expected.

A person supporting Planned Parenthood looks on during Rep. Jason Chaffetz's town hall meeting at Brighton High School, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Hundreds of people lined up early for a town hall with Chaffetz on Thursday evening, many holding signs criticizing the congressman's push to repeal the newly-named Bears Ears National Monument in southern Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
