Thousands protest outside of Planned Parenthood clinics across the US today

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of people will protest outside of Planned Parenthood clinics across the country today.

Protesters are calling on Congress and President Trump to strip Planned Parenthood of all Federal funding and use the funds for Health Centers that don’t help women with abortions.

Here in Virginia, protests are planned at clinics in Charlottesville, Roanoke and Virginia Beach.

Counter protests are also expected.

