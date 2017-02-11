Suprise Jeep parade seeks to lift 9-year-old cancer patient’s spirits

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, you can help surprise a local boy who is battling cancer.

Nine-year-old Beckett Wyatt has stage four Ewings Sarcoma and has been in and out of hospitals since June of last year.

A local jeep group who call themselves the Dirty Jeeple will be holding a surprise parade just for Beckett.

They will be meeting at Chesterfield Towne Center at 11500 Midlothian Turnpike at 3 p.m. From there, the group will convoy past Beckett’s house on Woolridge Road in an attempt to lift his spirits.

8News spoke with Crystal Cawley, a member of the group.

“As each of us goes by we will hand him a yellow balloon,” Cawley said. “So, he’s going to have about 50 balloons and he’s probably going to be able to float away once it’s all said and done.”

Anyone who wants to join is welcome.

For more information, check the Dirty Jeeple’s Facebook event page.

