Missing 10-year-old Portsmouth girl found safe

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they found a 10-year-old girl who ran away from family on Friday.

According to detectives, Nyasia D. Whitfield was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Taft Drive. Police say she ran away from family members after she got upset about something.

Police say Nyasia stands about 5 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that is pulled up into three large ponytails with large black beads. Nyasia was last seen wearing dark-colored jeans, black shoes and a purple coat (pictured).

