Judge orders mental evaluation of Henrico man charged with killing parents on Easter

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man charged with killing his parents last Easter.

The AP reports that Henrico County Circuit Court Judge granted the defense’s request for a mental evaluation for 23-year-old William Roy Brissette on Friday. The evaluation will be used to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Brissette is charged with capital murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Henry J. Brissette III and 56-year-old Martha B. Brissette. The couple was found shot to death inside their home, where their son also lived.

Brissette’s attorney, Douglas Ramseur, said Friday that there’s a concern that his mental illness makes him “incapable of assisting in his defense.” Ramseur wouldn’t specify what kind of mental illness Brissette suffers from.

