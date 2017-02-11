MIDLOTHIAN, Va (WRIC) — An 8-year-old Midlothian boy battling cancer got the surprise of his life as members of Jeep clubs near and far formed a parade just for him.

Nearly 100 Jeep owners turned up at the Chesterfield Towne Center’s parking, making it look a lot like a Jeep dealership.

“I grew up with this guy and his son back in June found out he had stage four bone cancer,” participant Alex Widenhouse said.

Since June, 9-year-old Beckett Wyatt has been in and out of the hospital fighting for his life.

People in Chesterfield are gathering for a surprise Jeep run for a 9-year-old boy battling cancer. More tonight on @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/lBaAglm22r — Nakell Williams (@Nakell8News) February 11, 2017

“He has been fighting a good fight,” Widenhouse said.

Once Widenhouse and Crystal Cawley connected across state lines via social media, other Jeep club members jumped on board.

“I hope he knows how much people care about others whether they know them personally or not. I hope he will remember this for the rest of his life,” said Crystal Cawley.

“We have two goals here. One is to support this little boy, make his day and to bring awareness to childhood cancer,” Widenhouse said.

Every make, model and color Jeep imaginable lined up with flying yellow balloons, which is the color for childhood cancer awareness. Each Jeep owner received a balloon to give to Beckett.

Chesterfield police led the way as the SUVs drove several miles down Midlothian Turnpike to the Wyatt family’s home.

Jeep Clubbers surprise Midlothian boy battling cancer with parade View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

One Jeep club made Beckett Wyatt an honorary member of their club and gave him a special shirt.

A long line of family and friends filled the Wyatt’s yard to support and encourage them.

On top of all of that, Beckett got an opportunity to a sit in a fire truck with his mom and dad.

“It really made me happy knowing that this many people are doing this for me,” Beckett said.

“It is overwhelming. It is just so much love, so much support for Beckett. It is more than we could ever ask,” said Beckett’s parents Roger and Kymmie.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.